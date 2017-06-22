Thunder fans dig up Terrance Ferguson’s pro-Warriors tweets

The Oklahoma City Thunder used their first-round pick on a pro-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors fan.

The Thunder made Terrance Ferguson, a 19-year-old swingman who opted to pass on college and play professionally in Australia for a year, the No. 21 overall pick. It seemed like a solid choice for Oklahoma City — a young, quick wing player with a quality shot.

That is until, in what is becoming a draft night tradition, some of Ferguson’s old tweets surfaced.

Lol where the thunder fans at pic.twitter.com/wn5fmICIHR — Terrance Ferguson (@the2kferguson) May 29, 2016

Proud to welcome Terrance Ferguson to the Thunder family but he miiiiiight have some tweets to delete #2017NBADraft #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MEeqfsdFTP — Brydie Lee-Kennedy (@BrydieLK) June 23, 2017

KD about to get a ring — Terrance Ferguson (@the2kferguson) July 4, 2016

Needless to say, this didn’t exactly go down well in Oklahoma City, where many fans are still bitter at Kevin Durant and the Warriors over the circumstances of his exit.

@sesarani damn. Gotta trade him now — Aaron Hausher (@AHausher) June 23, 2017

I thought teams vetted their potential picks. Smh — micah ansley (@mansley24) June 23, 2017

He can FOH. I'm petty and still bitter. — Eddy (@EddyMcdaniels) June 23, 2017

No, these aren’t as awkward as Larry Nance’s old Kobe tweet, but it’s still enough to annoy Thunder fans. They’ll get over it if he plays well, though.