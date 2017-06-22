Ad Unit
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Thunder fans dig up Terrance Ferguson’s pro-Warriors tweets

June 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Oklahoma City Thunder used their first-round pick on a pro-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors fan.

The Thunder made Terrance Ferguson, a 19-year-old swingman who opted to pass on college and play professionally in Australia for a year, the No. 21 overall pick. It seemed like a solid choice for Oklahoma City — a young, quick wing player with a quality shot.

That is until, in what is becoming a draft night tradition, some of Ferguson’s old tweets surfaced.

Needless to say, this didn’t exactly go down well in Oklahoma City, where many fans are still bitter at Kevin Durant and the Warriors over the circumstances of his exit.

No, these aren’t as awkward as Larry Nance’s old Kobe tweet, but it’s still enough to annoy Thunder fans. They’ll get over it if he plays well, though.


