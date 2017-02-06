Report: Thunder interested in Wilson Chandler, other forwards

Losing Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka in the same summer will definitely do a number on your forward depth, but the Oklahoma City Thunder may be looking to address that deficiency as the trade deadline nears.

Sam Amico of Amico Hoops received a question Monday about the Thunder’s mindset ahead of the February 23 deadline. He replied that they are supposedly interested in Wilson Chandler, Derrick Williams, and Josh Smith and are also considered a longshot in the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes.

@AmicoHoops any rumors out there with @okcthunder making a move before the deadline? — Mark Olsen (@markolsen47) February 6, 2017

Supposed interest in Wilson Chandler (#Nuggets), Derrick Williams (just waived), Josh Smith (China). Long shot in Carmelo sweepstakes. https://t.co/LitZF6OFNL — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) February 6, 2017

We know that Chandler wants out of Denver and that the Thunder have recently been rumored to have interest in Anthony.

Williams, an athletic frontcourt player who shares some major skillset overlap with younger OKC forward Jerami Grant, doesn’t exactly make a lot of sense for them. Neither does Smith, whose trigger-happy inefficiency has made him something of a pariah in NBA circles. As such, Chandler, a scoring, spacing, and rebounding forward, may be the most logical target for the Thunder if they can just find the right return package to send to the Nuggets for him.