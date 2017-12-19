Report: Thunder are not considering Paul George trade

The new-look Oklahoma City Thunder have started off rockier than a Sly Stallone movie, but that doesn’t mean they will be making any rash decisions.

Ken Berger of Bleacher Report reported on Tuesday that though the Thunder were “under no delusions” that George was committing beyond this season, they are showing “no inclination” to entertain the possibility of trading him.

“We all enjoy playing with one another,” the All-Star forward was quoted as saying in the report. “This could possibly be me being here for multiple years. But … I’m not going to just throw it in and be like, ‘No, I’m done with this.’ We’ve got a long, long, long season ahead of us. And I’m committed to that.”

The Thunder are just 15-15 through two months of play, as George is having his worst offensive season in years. But growing pains were likely, especially alongside two volume scorers in Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, and George sounds like he is still all-in on the team despite the turbulence.

Granted, George will be a free agent after the season, and the rumor mill has popularly linked him to another prominent Western team. But for now, the Thunder will probably just look to cross that bridge when they get there.