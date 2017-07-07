Thunder teammates troll Andre Roberson over tip fiasco

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson became the latest victim of a restaurant receipt gone viral this week, and some of his teammates are getting quite the kick out of it.

After Roberson was forced to defend himself for leaving a $14 tip on a nearly $500 bill at a Texas restaurant, he made the mistake of shouting out his two most fun-loving teammates — Steven Adams and Enes Kanter. They pounced on the opportunity to troll Roberson.

In other news! Where is @Enes_Kanter & @RealStevenAdams these days hope your doing good brodies!!! — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

We just out here tipping more than $13 — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) July 7, 2017

Hahaha oh no!! Don't do that to him like that plz — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 7, 2017

Roberson supposedly went out for drinks with a dozen of his friends, though he had a pretty decent excuse for leaving such a small tip. It’s no surprise that didn’t matter to Adams, who is a notorious stone-cracker.

