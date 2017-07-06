Tim Hardaway Jr signs $71 million offer sheet with Knicks

The NBA offseason is treating Tim Hardaway Jr. nicely.

Hardaway Jr. signed a four-year, $71 million offer sheet with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hardaway Jr. was a first-round pick of the Knicks in 2013 and spent his first two seasons with them. He was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks, for whom he played the past two seasons.

Hardaway Jr. is a restricted free agent, which means the Hawks will have a chance to match the deal.

Atlanta has said all along that bringing Hardaway Jr. back was a big priority for them, so don’t be surprised if they match the deal despite the appearance that they are rebuilding after losing Paul Millsap.

The 25-year-old guard averaged 14.5 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting last season.