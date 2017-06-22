Report: Timberwolves close to acquiring Jimmy Butler from Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly closing in on acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported the news Thursday.

The Wolves are close to acquiring Jimmy Butler from Chicago, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

The Bulls are getting Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 7th pick, per sources. Bulls keep 16th pick. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 22, 2017

The trade would reunite Butler with his former coach Tom Thibodeau and could signal a full-scale rebuild is underway in Chicago. It is also an indication that the Timberwolves are ready to take a big step forward in 2017-18.