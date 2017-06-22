Ad Unit
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Report: Timberwolves close to acquiring Jimmy Butler from Bulls

June 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly closing in on acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported the news Thursday.

The trade would reunite Butler with his former coach Tom Thibodeau and could signal a full-scale rebuild is underway in Chicago. It is also an indication that the Timberwolves are ready to take a big step forward in 2017-18.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus