Report: Timberwolves exploring Kyrie Irving trade with ‘incredible seriousness’

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking into a Kyrie Irving trade — but whether it gets done may hinge on their willingness to move Andrew Wiggins.

Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Timberwolves are pursuing an Irving deal with “incredible seriousness,” but it is not yet clear if they are willing to move Wiggins in such a deal.

To be clear: Said Wolves are exploring Kyrie trades w/incredible seriousness. Still don't know if they would part w/Wiggins to do it. https://t.co/l060XdXZzd — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) July 26, 2017

It was the Cleveland Cavaliers who drafted Wiggins first overall in 2014, with the 22-year-old joining Minnesota in the Kevin Love trade. It sounds like he would have to go back to Cleveland if the two sides were going to make a deal.

We know Minnesota is interested, and some of their players have apparently been trying to recruit Irving. Ultimately, what will matter is if Minnesota is willing to give up enough to bring the star point guard in.