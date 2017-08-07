Timberwolves owner rules out Andrew Wiggins trade, planning max offer

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor rather firmly stated that forward Andrew Wiggins would not be traded, and that he instead expects the player to sign a max contract in the near future.

Taylor told Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune that Wiggins is not available in any trade. Instead, the plan is to sign him to a five-year, $150 million deal, the maximum allowable offer.

Taylor is aiming for a playoff bid, which would be the team’s first in 13 years.

“Well, of course we have to get into the playoffs,” Taylor said. “And where we get into … the playoffs is probably very important for us. To get into fourth place so you have home-court advantage would really be the super position.”

The Timberwolves had reportedly been eyeing Kyrie Irving, but they would likely have to part with Wiggins to make that trade happen. It does not sound like they’re interested in doing so.