Monday, June 26, 2017

Timberwolves reportedly still trying to trade Ricky Rubio

June 26, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ricky Rubio

Could this be the summer that Ricky Rubio’s Minnesota Timberwolves tenure finally ends?

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Monday that, in the wake of their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the Timberwolves are working hard to trade Rubio with a desire to add more shooting.

Rubio, it seems, has been on the trade block for a year. The guard is a gifted creator and a solid defender, but he doesn’t shoot well enough if that’s what Minnesota is looking for. There could be at least one interested party if the Timberwolves are really motivated to move the veteran point guard.


