Timofey Mozgov drops funny quote at introductory Nets press conference

Timofey Mozgov is already well on his way to becoming a Brooklyn legend.

At his introductory Nets press conference on Monday, Mozgov had this fantastic quote about the role that he expects to play for the team, per Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders.

Timofey Mozgov: “I’m the guy who does whatever coach tells me to do. If he tells me shoot at half court, I’ll shoot at half court.” #Nets — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 26, 2017

Mozgov, who has three years and $48 million left on his deal, was universally seen as as a bad contract throw-in to Brooklyn’s trade with the LA Lakers: the cost of doing business for them to acquire a young talent in D’Angelo Russell. But halfcourt shots notwithstanding, the Russian big man has always been a rather interesting character, and the Nets are probably just happy that he’s putting his mouth where his money is.

Image via Timofey Mozgov on Instagram