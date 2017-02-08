Tom Brady sent motivational text to Isaiah Thomas after Super Bowl win

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas has been put on a mission by Tom Brady.

According to Thomas, after the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win, he received a text from Brady telling him that it was time to follow in his footsteps.

Isaiah Thomas says Tom Brady texted him after the Super Bowl and said, "It's your turn next." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2017

The Celtics have won seven in a row and have closed to within 2.5 games of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. A big part of that is because of the play of Thomas, who is averaging a career-high 29.9 points per game and is playing with a lot of confidence.

The Celtics aren’t favorites to come out of the East, but the way they’re playing, they have as good a chance as anyone. Having Brady in their corner can’t hurt either.