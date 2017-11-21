Tony Allen calls out Russell Westbrook for flopping

DeMarcus Cousins was ejected from Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder for committing a Flagrant 2 foul on Russell Westbrook, and New Orleans Pelicans teammate Tony Allen was a bit peeved about the incident.

Cousins elbowed Westbrook in the head in the third quarter after securing a rebound and was thrown out of the game in a call that he did not agree with.

DeMarcus Cousins ejected for elbowing Russell Westbrook in the head.

Good call? pic.twitter.com/dUOwcdCkDi — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 21, 2017

After the game, Allen called Westbrook out for the play, saying that he flopped and that he took advantage of Cousins’ history, according to Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript. Allen also got in a “ball don’t lie” dig for good measure.

Tony Allen on Cousins' flagrant on Westbrook: "I definitely think he flopped. He took advantage of Cousins’ history. He was going to get the best of that call…You saw him get right back up and miss the free throw. He missed it, so you know what that means. The ball don’t lie." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 21, 2017

There is little doubt that by itself the elbow was worthy of a flagrant foul call. But Westbrook’s embellishment as well as Cousins’ own reputation probably brought it up to Flagrant 2 territory, and it is clear that Allen, who has not had the best things to say about the Thunder lately, did not appreciate it.