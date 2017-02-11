Tony Parker has funny quote about breakout Dewayne Dedmon performance

Another promising San Antonio Spurs role player has his teammates thinking deja vu.

Dewayne Dedmon put up 17 points and 17 rebounds against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. That same Pistons team has signed big men Aron Baynes and Boban Marjanovic away from the Spurs the last two seasons, and point guard Tony Parker half expects Dedmon to be next.

“They take all our big guys,” Parker joked, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

Parker is obviously kidding around, but Detroit may be done with Spurs imports. In fact, they might not be long for the organization anymore. That said, Dedmon can become a free agent during the summer, and don’t be surprised if he cashes in on that someplace.