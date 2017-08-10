Tony Parker ‘very happy’ with progress from quad injury

Despite the obvious concerns that come with a major leg injury to a 35-year-old, San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker is encouraged by his progress.

In a recent interview with Argentinian outlet LPG TV, Parker was asked about his recovery from the torn left quadriceps he suffered in this year’s playoffs.

“It’s OK. It’s OK,” said the ex-All-Star, per Jeff Garcia of WOAI. “It’s getting better and better. I’m starting to run like a little bit. I’m walking pretty well.

“I think it’s still going to be a long process,” Parker continued. “It’s still going to take like another four or five months, but I am very happy in with the progress. I am in advance in my rehab.”

There was some speculation that Parker’s career might be over after he went down in the Spurs’ second-round series against the Houston Rockets. But the former Finals MVP has remained upbeat throughout the recovery process, so we should still be seeing plenty more of his French flair on the NBA stage.