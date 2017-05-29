Tony Parker vows to return better than ever following quad injury

When the San Antonio Spurs lost Tony Parker to a ruptured quadriceps against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, some assumed his professional career was all but over.

Parker underwent surgery to repair the injury on May 5 — a procedure that was deemed successful — and the initial timeline suggested a return between 6-9 months. But at 34 years old and entering the final year of his contract with the Spurs, would a return be plausible?

Well, if you were to ask Parker that question, it would be an emphatic yes.

Parker told L’Equipe on Sunday that he not only intends to return in 2018, but he also expects to play the best basketball of his entire career.

“I will play my best basketball when I return in January,” Parker said, adding that he remains frustrated over the injury. “The first thing that came in when I got injured, was frustration. I was super good and we had the chance to go until the end and get the title.

“The coach’s plan worked like a clock. I was consistent, playing for twenty to twenty five minutes per game. My series against Memphis was good and I had a good start in the season.”

As he works to come back from his injury, Parker says he will focus on his project with ASVEL fares in the French League.

(H/T: Euro Hoops)