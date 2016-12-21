Tracy McGrady has priceless reaction to Hall of Fame nomination (Video)

Tracy McGrady recently found out he is among the nominees for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 and his reaction to the news is priceless.

Rachel Nichols explained on ESPN’s “The Jump” they received the names of the nominees of next year’s class early so they could put a show together. She then showed footage of her breaking the news to McGrady, who got emotional and was at a loss for words.

Rachel Nichols told Tracy McGrady he was nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame. His reaction … A video posted by espn (@espn) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:19pm PST

McGrady played 15 seasons in the NBA and spent time with the Raptors, Magic, Rockets, Knicks, Pistons, Hawks, and Spurs. He was an all-star seven times and won the league’s scoring title in back-to-back seasons while with the Magic. And, who could forget when McGrady scored 13 points in 35 seconds against the Spurs.

McGrady will find out if he will be enshrined next year on April 3 during the NCAA Tournament.