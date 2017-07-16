Report: Trail Blazers want Carmelo Anthony to waive no-trade clause for them

Carmelo Anthony seems to know where he wants to go, but another NBA team is hoping he’ll change his mind on that.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers were targeted by the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets as a potential third team in Anthony trade talks. The Blazers, however, do not wish to be included unless they are the ones landing Anthony, feeling that he would grant them depth to compete with the non-Golden State powers in the Western Conference.

Anthony has not yet done so, and he may not have been asked.

Anthony clearly wants to be a Rocket. While the prospect of joining up with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum might be appealing, so is a James Harden-Chris Paul combo, particularly since Paul and Anthony are close.