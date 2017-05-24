Travis Schlenk will reportedly be named Hawks’ new GM

The Atlanta Hawks have concluded their search for a new general manager.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that Travis Schlenk has verbally agreed to take over as the team’s general manager and that an announcement will be made on Thursday.

Schlenk is currently in his fifth season as assistant general manager of the Golden State Warriors, who earned a spot in the NBA Finals earlier this week. They await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

Prior to taking over as Golden State’s assistant general manager, Schlenk spent time as the team’s director of player personnel.

Over the course of 16-plus years in the NBA, Schlenk has held various roles with the Warriors, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. In addition to assistant general manager and director of player personnel, he’s also worked in the video room, on the bench, scouting and in various front office roles.

Atlanta’s general manager position became available after Wes Wilcox was assigned to the role of special adviser to ownership. In addition to Schlenk, the Hawks also considered retired NBA star Chauncey Billups and Washington Wizards vice present of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard.

Earlier this year, Schlenk was also rumored to be a candidate for the vacant Magic general manager position.