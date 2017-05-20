Trevor Ariza’s home reportedly burglarized of at least $50,000 in jewelry

Trevor Ariza is the latest athlete or former athlete to be victimized by a home burglary in the Los Angeles area lately.

According to TMZ Sports, Ariza contacted police Wednesday after noticing signs of a break-in at his home in the San Fernando Valley. He was robbed of at least $50,000 in jewelry according to the report.

In addition to Ariza, who plays for the Houston Rockets, former Laker Derek Fisher was robbed this year, as was current Laker Nick Young. Even the Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig had his home burglarized of nearly $200,000 worth of items this year.

Police reportedly have put together a task force to investigate. Professional athletes can make for easy burglary targets because their schedules are public and they may have valuable items in their homes.