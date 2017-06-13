Triple H sending Kevin Durant, Warriors custom WWE championship belt

Kevin Durant took home the NBA Finals MVP trophy after Monday night’s win over the Cavaliers, but he has even more hardware coming their way in the near future. And we’re not talking about a championship ring.

On Tuesday, WWE superstar and executive Triple H shared a photo on Twitter of the custom championship belt the organization will be sending to Durant and the Warriors.

The @NBA Championship is back in the Bay…and @KDTrey5 is going to have his hands full with all this gold. #MVP Congratulations @Warriors! pic.twitter.com/d4AQZLJls1 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2017

This has become a tradition over the past several years. The WWE sent a championship belt to the Cavs last year, and they have done it for champions in other sports as well.

Now if Triple H could only get Durant to perfect his Stone Cold Steve Austin beer drinking celebration:

Durant better work on some of his signature moves if he wants to do that belt justice.