Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Triple H sending Kevin Durant, Warriors custom WWE championship belt

June 13, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Kevin Durant took home the NBA Finals MVP trophy after Monday night’s win over the Cavaliers, but he has even more hardware coming their way in the near future. And we’re not talking about a championship ring.

On Tuesday, WWE superstar and executive Triple H shared a photo on Twitter of the custom championship belt the organization will be sending to Durant and the Warriors.

This has become a tradition over the past several years. The WWE sent a championship belt to the Cavs last year, and they have done it for champions in other sports as well.

Now if Triple H could only get Durant to perfect his Stone Cold Steve Austin beer drinking celebration:

Durant better work on some of his signature moves if he wants to do that belt justice.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus