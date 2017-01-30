Tristan Thompson on Cavs’ spending: ‘I earned my money’

LeBron James’s recent criticisms of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lack of spending didn’t sit well with some who noted that it was James who pushed for his team to reward the likes of Tristan Thompson for their strong play.

Thompson signed a five-year, $82 million pact in the summer of 2015, and he refuses to apologize for doing it.

“I earned my money,” Thompson told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “LeBron’s not my agent. I earned my money doing what I do; you can ask anyone around the league. I opened doors for other guys. It’s a business and you get paid what the market value is for you. I got my money and opened up doors for other guys that play hard and do the little things.”

The Cavaliers are well over the luxury tax threshold in part because of contracts like Thompson’s, but he doesn’t feel the need to justify himself.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to do my job,” Thompson said. “That’s what it’s about. Do my job and do whatever it takes to win and do what my teammates need me to do. I don’t need to go out there and try to prove myself or prove my contract. I already earned my keep, but the key is to keep building every day and never be satisfied.”

James is said to be unhappy with the lack of payroll spending since the team won the NBA title in June. It was James, though, who pressed the franchise to pay guys like Thompson and keep the core together. It’s very difficult to have it both ways.