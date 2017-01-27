Tristan Thompson: Cavs have to ‘play with whoever the hell we got right now’

LeBron James’ teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers have remained relatively quiet with regard to The King’s recent complaints about the roster, but now Tristan Thompson is speaking up.

On Thursday, Thompson gave his take on James’ comments.

“LeBron’s comment is what it is,” Thompson said, per David Cassilo of Bleacher Report. “I really don’t give a [expletive]. I just got to keep playing better. We got to keep playing harder. He’s right. We got to all play better. It’s simple. You see the [expletive] out there. We all see it.

“This is the team we have right now,” continued the Canadian big man. “That’s how you got to approach the game. You can’t go out there hoping somebody is coming to walk through the door. Play with whoever the hell we got right now, and let’s win some [expletive] games.”

James made headlines earlier this week when he publicly called out the Cleveland front office for a lack of additions to their “top-heavy” roster, as he called it. But James’ grumblings have somewhat distracted from the greater issue at hand in that the Cavs have lost six of their last eight games, including three losses to sub-.500 opponents.

For Thompson, who himself has partly contributed to the Cavs’ dissonance this season, it sounds like he’s more concerned with the guys who are on the roster and underperforming rather than fantasizing about the guys who aren’t on the roster, and that’s the way it should be.