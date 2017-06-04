Tristan Thompson says his Game 1 performance was ‘trash’

Tristan Thompson did not offer the Cleveland Cavaliers much in their Game 1 loss to Golden State, and he knows it.

Thompson characterized his scoreless, four-rebound performance as “trash” ahead of Sunday’s NBA Finals Game 2.

“Trash. I have to be better,” Thompson said, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

Thompson was actually benched in the third quarter, and he knows he needs to be much more effective on the glass to trouble Golden State.

“I have to bring more energy, make it tough for them,” he said. “I know they’re watching film, and something for them it’s to keep me off the glass. It’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you have to keep it going and make it tough for them and just try to wear them out.”

One of Thompson’s teammates has indicated that the Cavaliers don’t need a total rethink of their strategy going forward. Thompson being more effective would be a big improvement in itself.