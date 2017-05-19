Ad Unit
Friday, May 19, 2017

Twitter reacts to Cavs crushing Celtics in record first half

May 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Celtics fan

The Cleveland Cavaliers clearly were not satisfied with their 13-point easy win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. They decided to come out with even more focus in Game 2.

The Cavs came out blazing in the first half of Game 2, shooting 59.1 percent from the field while holding Boston to 26.8 percent. Cleveland was up by 40 points with a few minutes left in the half, which was incredible, and they took a 72-31 lead into the half. The 41-point margin at the half was the largest in playoff history.

The Celtics were so bad they got booed in the first half:

The internet probably wasn’t shocked about the result, but they definitely brought the jokes. Here’s a look at some of the best comments we saw about the Cavaliers’ first-half beatdown of the Celtics:

This is exactly why the Celtics didn’t bother trading for Jimmy Butler prior to the deadline, and exactly why their owner made this comment.


