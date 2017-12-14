pixel 1
header
Thursday, December 14, 2017

Twitter breaks out jokes for LeBron and Lonzo’s secret conversation

December 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

LeBron James Lonzo Ball

LeBron James kept the contents of his postgame conversation with Lonzo Ball on Thursday night a secret, but Twitter knew how to have fun with it.

After his Cavaliers beat Ball’s Lakers, James had a conversation with Lonzo in which he covered his mouth with his jersey so nobody could lip read. Additionally, both he and Ball refused to divulge what was said during their conversation.

Of course Twitter brought the jokes though. Take a look at these captions.

You can always count on Twitter for the best jokes.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus