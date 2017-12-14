Twitter breaks out jokes for LeBron and Lonzo’s secret conversation

LeBron James kept the contents of his postgame conversation with Lonzo Ball on Thursday night a secret, but Twitter knew how to have fun with it.

After his Cavaliers beat Ball’s Lakers, James had a conversation with Lonzo in which he covered his mouth with his jersey so nobody could lip read. Additionally, both he and Ball refused to divulge what was said during their conversation.

Of course Twitter brought the jokes though. Take a look at these captions.

“And if they need to know any of the cool spots in Lithuania, tell them to call my guy Zydrunas Ilgauskas.” pic.twitter.com/ShLf3sVrAS — Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) December 15, 2017

“Zo, when do they ship?” “the shoes aren’t even real” pic.twitter.com/TsSoC4TPB4 — Danny (@recordsANDradio) December 15, 2017

"Look, this thing ain't automatic. Gotta finish this season out and I have some conditions. Unrelated question… do you think the earth is round?"

"For sure, bruh" pic.twitter.com/SLUYbraSPu — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 15, 2017

“Aye man, I ordered my shoes in August and they still ain’t shipped yet.” pic.twitter.com/dnpvI7c8E7 — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) December 15, 2017

"And tell KCP he better not be ducking me" pic.twitter.com/NQx0Q1QOAO — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 15, 2017

“Woodchuck to grey squirrel. Come in grey squirrel.” pic.twitter.com/Z99T4chb4R — Andrew Ungvari (@DrewUnga) December 15, 2017

“This is going to be a meme in less than 30 minutes. Look like you’re saying something interesting.” pic.twitter.com/eVArG3ZRi6 — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 15, 2017

You can always count on Twitter for the best jokes.