Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Twitter reacts to Peyton Manning roasting Kevin Durant during ESPYs monologue

July 12, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

During Peyton Manning’s hilarious monologue at the ESPYs Wednesday night — which included shots at Eli Manning, Phil Jackson, and Terrell Owens — the former NFL quarterback poked fun at Kevin Durant.

“Our (U.S.) gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them this year,” Manning said.

The camera naturally panned to Durant, and he was not impressed — at all. Durant was stone-faced. He looked both angry and hurt.

Then the moment got more awkward.

“I gotta tell you, I don’t think you’d start for that team, Kevin,” Manning said. “Russell Westbrook, what do you think?”

The camera panned to Westbrook, who was totally stoic — though his wife seemed to think it was funny.

Twitter exploded after the incredibly awkward and funny moment.


Comments

