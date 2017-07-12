Twitter reacts to Peyton Manning roasting Kevin Durant during ESPYs monologue

During Peyton Manning’s hilarious monologue at the ESPYs Wednesday night — which included shots at Eli Manning, Phil Jackson, and Terrell Owens — the former NFL quarterback poked fun at Kevin Durant.

“Our (U.S.) gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them this year,” Manning said.

The camera naturally panned to Durant, and he was not impressed — at all. Durant was stone-faced. He looked both angry and hurt.

Then the moment got more awkward.

“I gotta tell you, I don’t think you’d start for that team, Kevin,” Manning said. “Russell Westbrook, what do you think?”

The camera panned to Westbrook, who was totally stoic — though his wife seemed to think it was funny.

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

Twitter exploded after the incredibly awkward and funny moment.

OH MY DAAAAAAAYS KEVIN DURANT JUST GOT ROASTED BY PEYTON MANNING. RUSS' FACE WHEN PEYTON MENTIONS HIM AFTER 😈😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/MyRE4p4ncJ — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) July 13, 2017

Kevin Durant didn't like that joke from Peyton Manning. Russell Westbrook liked it less. #ESPYs — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 13, 2017

THE KEVIN DURANT JOKE OMFG THIS IS GOLD😂😂😂 RUSSELL WAS LIKE BRUHHH #ESPYS — Rob (@yelts24) July 13, 2017

Yikes… Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were not feeling Peyton Manning's jokes! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/6UrYkFZjjB — Vanessa (@VMBush3) July 13, 2017

When Kevin Durant see Peyton Manning at the Afterparty #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/DKqLfbQWZH — Legends (@LegendsofCH) July 13, 2017