Twitter reacts to Kelly Olynyk’s incredible Game 7

Kelly Olynyk was a difference-maker in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards on Monday night, and his clutch performance left many stunned.

The Celtics forward scored 26 points in the game, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as Boston defeated Washington 115-105 to advance to the conference finals.

From the time there was 7:09 left in the game, Olynyk went on a binge making five straight shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. That put the game out of reach for the Celtics.

The internet had a blast watching Olynyk come out of nowhere to steal the show. Many even compared him to Larry Bird.

Here’s a look at the internet’s reaction to Olynyk’s huge game:

Larry Legend jealous of this Olynyk fourth quarter … — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 16, 2017

THE KELLY OLYNYK EXPERIENCE IS A WILD RIDE pic.twitter.com/YVVCEAJinx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 16, 2017

"Just leave everything to me, coach" pic.twitter.com/JNn2boVD7F — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 16, 2017

*live look at Wizards fans nightmares* pic.twitter.com/FBoT2UYzYA — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) May 16, 2017

Might wanna put a hand in Reggie Miller's, I mean Kelly Olynk's, face — KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 16, 2017

"The Kelly Olynyk game" — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 16, 2017

Kelly Olynyk found this bottle and chugged it. pic.twitter.com/ldxllcUe6U — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 16, 2017

Olynyk becoming a Celtics legend tonight — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 16, 2017

You can actually see Kelly Olynyk making money in real time. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) May 16, 2017

Now Olynyk will be remembered for his monstrous Game 7, erasing the controversy stemming from his exchange with Kelly Oubre.