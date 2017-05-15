Ad Unit
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Twitter reacts to Kelly Olynyk’s incredible Game 7

May 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kelly Olynyk was a difference-maker in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards on Monday night, and his clutch performance left many stunned.

The Celtics forward scored 26 points in the game, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as Boston defeated Washington 115-105 to advance to the conference finals.

From the time there was 7:09 left in the game, Olynyk went on a binge making five straight shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. That put the game out of reach for the Celtics.

The internet had a blast watching Olynyk come out of nowhere to steal the show. Many even compared him to Larry Bird.

Here’s a look at the internet’s reaction to Olynyk’s huge game:

Now Olynyk will be remembered for his monstrous Game 7, erasing the controversy stemming from his exchange with Kelly Oubre.


