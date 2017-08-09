Twitter reacts to Steven Adams shaving trademark mustache

The majestic growth of hair on Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams’ upper lip is no more, and social media is officially distraught.

The now-Stache Brother-less Enes Kanter posted a picture to Twitter on Wednesday of Adams’ new look, with no beard either for good measure.

Oops!! Somebody got an accident hahaha

Noooo!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dKFlFNb1YQ — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 9, 2017

Predictably, the fan reaction was considerably less than enthused.

Steven Adams without facial hair is a lot more unsettling than I would have imagined. https://t.co/IatR74CImB — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) August 9, 2017

Adams’ marvelous mustache had been perhaps his single most defining feature as a player. But fortunately for us though, the 24-year-old big man has more than enough personality to compensate for it. No word however on how this news will affect his relationship with the mustache wax community.