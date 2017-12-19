Twitter reacts to Kobe Bryant leaving own jersey retirement game early

Kobe Bryant probably would have taken over Monday night’s game for the Los Angeles Lakers and led them to a win in overtime if he were still playing, but instead he was forced to watch from the stands. Fortunately, Kobe didn’t have to witness his former team lose.

Just before the Lakers went to OT against the Golden State Warriors, television announcers mentioned that Bryant had left the Staples Center. That probably had a lot to do with him needing to get his kids home at a reasonable time, but Twitter couldn’t get enough of the fact that Kobe left and the Lakers lost by two.

Kobe was so disgusted with that game winning airball he left early on the night they retired his jersey LMAO — Julian Garcia (@terpsu) December 19, 2017

KOBE BRYANT LEFT THE GAME EARLY KNOWING THE 2017-18 LAKERS DONT HAVE THE MAMBA MENTALITY AND THEY PROVED HIM RIGHT MY COLUMN: — Stri:(a (@StrikaNation24_) December 19, 2017

Lmao Kobe left early cause he knew what the outcome would be — Saylor (@ceesay257) December 19, 2017

KCP airballing the game winning shot is why Kobe left early — Adib Tebyani (@yanster34) December 19, 2017

Kobe left early because Kobe KNEW this would happen #MambaMentality — Asad (@AliBomayeDMV) December 19, 2017

Kobe left his jersey retirement game early so he wouldn’t see a 38 year old get a chase down block on Lonzo Ball to lose the game — Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamu (@JLspruill) December 19, 2017

Kobe left early so they can lower him from the rafters to hit the game winner — micrø (@papicholula) December 19, 2017

Kobe knew what the script was so he left… Just like Magic Johnson knew the script of Game 2 of the WS and he left early.. Who leaves a WS game early to attend an NBA regular season game, hahaha yet for Game 6, he didnt leave early.. — LOOOOOOOOOL (@HowMadAreYouu) December 19, 2017

Of course, Kobe’s early departure came on the night where the Lakers retired both of his jersey numbers. The future Hall of Famer got shout-outs from all around the sports world on his big night. Did Bryant know this year’s Lakers lack the Mamba Mentality and weren’t going to gut out an overtime win against the defending champs, or was it simply past his kids’ bedtime? We’ll probably never know.