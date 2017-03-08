Ty Lawson wanted on arrest warrant after failing three alcohol tests

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ty Lawson after the Sacramento Kings point guard allegedly violated the terms of his probation stemming from his second DUI arrest, which came in July 2015.

Court records obtained by Kirk Mitchell of the Denver Post indicate that Lawson violated probation by failing three alcohol tests, two of which were conducted in September and the most recent on Feb. 2. He also failed to serve the 48 hours of community service that the court mandated as part of his sentence.

Lawson was sentenced to one year of probation on March 22 of last year after he pleaded guilty to one count of driving while ability impaired and failing to drive in a single lane. The July DUI arrest was Lawson’s second in a span of six months, as he was also arrested on Jan. 23, 2015 after officers suspected he had been drinking when he was pulled over for traveling 61 mph in a 35-mph zone in Denver.

Lawson has been suspended a total of five games for his two DUI arrests, and disciplinary action from the NBA should be the least of his concerns this time. Between the arrest warrant and the food that made him sick last week, Lawson is having a rough month of March.