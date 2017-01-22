Ty Lawson compares ref to SpongeBob character on Instagram

DeMarcus Cousins isn’t the only Sacramento King going after referees.

In a post to his Instagram account on Sunday, Kings guard Ty Lawson appeared to compare NBA official Michael Smith to a character from the animated TV show SpongeBob Squarepants.

Ty Lawson wildin' out pic.twitter.com/jDmC12h4DB — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) January 22, 2017

The above character was featured in a Season 3 episode of the series as an out-of-touch old man mistaken by the citizens of Bikini Bottom as a bully.

For some context, Smith was part of the officiating crew in Sacramento’s loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, an affair marred by a controversial foul call in the final seconds that cost the Kings the game (video here).

As for the 29-year-old Lawson, he’s never had much of a filter, and it looks like that’s still the case now that he’s in Sacramento.

H/T NBA Reddit