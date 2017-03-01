Ty Lawson gets sick after asking for taco recommendation

Whether or not the two things were related, many on the internet were getting a kick out of Ty Lawson being questionable for Wednesday’s game a day after asking for a taco recommendation.

The Sacramento Kings lost on Monday to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though Lawson led his team with nine assists. The Kings had the day off on Tuesday, so Lawson decided to take advantage by having a “Taco Tuesday” outing. He asked for recommendations for a taco spot via Snapchat and later shared a photo of him noshing on tacos.

But the peculiar thing is on Wednesday around noon, the Kings announced that Lawson was questionable for that evening’s game because of gastroenteritis — a stomach flu.

Which one of y'all made Ty go to a shady taco place in sac pic.twitter.com/O5RfOeSMeW — Chase Everett (@Chase_everett_) March 1, 2017

We’ll likely find out whether or not the illness was related to the tacos, but for now all the speculation that he got sick from the tacos gave people several laughs. The only one not laughing was probably Lawson, who may have pulled an Adrian Peterson.