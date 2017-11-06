Ty Lue says Cavaliers ‘should be embarrassed’ by slow start

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was not holding back after another defeat was handed to his team on Sunday.

The Cavaliers dropped another home game, 117-115, and Lue had a blunt assessment of how his team should be feeling a day after that performance.

Ty Lue: “I think guys are embarrassed and they should be embarrassed” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 6, 2017

The Cavaliers are now 4-6, having lost to a team that came into their arena having won just one of their first eight games. It’s safe to say things aren’t working right now, and there’s a clear disconnect between certain members of the team. The turnaround is probably inevitable, but Lue must be running out of ideas to motivate his squad and get them clicking.