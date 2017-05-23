Ad Unit
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Ty Lue cracks joke to reporter LeBron James jabbed

May 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tyronn Lue

Ty Lue had a sense of humor after his Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 112-99 to win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Lue was asked a question after the game by Cleveland radio reporter Kenny Roda. Lue responded by hitting Roda with the same line LeBron James used on Roda after Game 3.

Here’s what LeBron said to Roda after Game 3:

James has long held this feeling about Roda, as he also called him out in 2014 for the same thing.

Clearly Lue saw the clip because he made light of the situation. Lue can afford to joke now that his team is up 3-1 and a win away from the Finals. The situation was a little more tense after Cleveland blew a 21-point third quarter lead and lost Game 3.


