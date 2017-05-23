Ty Lue cracks joke to reporter LeBron James jabbed

Ty Lue had a sense of humor after his Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 112-99 to win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Lue was asked a question after the game by Cleveland radio reporter Kenny Roda. Lue responded by hitting Roda with the same line LeBron James used on Roda after Game 3.

Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue channels LeBron James to reporter: "You only show up when we lose. That's funny, man." pic.twitter.com/E6B7XR3alX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 24, 2017

Here’s what LeBron said to Roda after Game 3:

I never liked listening to Kenny Roda when I lived in Cleveland, I am glad Lebron called him out! #DefendTheLand #CavsCeltics pic.twitter.com/1IGleU7rts — v (@vee333333) May 22, 2017

James has long held this feeling about Roda, as he also called him out in 2014 for the same thing.

Clearly Lue saw the clip because he made light of the situation. Lue can afford to joke now that his team is up 3-1 and a win away from the Finals. The situation was a little more tense after Cleveland blew a 21-point third quarter lead and lost Game 3.