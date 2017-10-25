Ty Lue rips Cavaliers after loss to Brooklyn Nets

There were two certainties entering this NBA season: The Cleveland Cavaliers would be very good, and the Brooklyn Nets would be very bad.

Through one week of the season, that hasn’t been the case.

The Nets have been surprisingly strong to start the season and are now 3-2 after beating the Cavs 112-107 on Wednesday night. Cleveland may have been without Dwyane Wade for the game, but you still expect a team with LeBron James and Kevin Love to beat a squad led by Spencer Dinwiddie, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Allen Crabbe.

Losing to the Nets led to this harsh quote from Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue after the game.

Ty Lue: "We're running around here worrying about getting the Brooklyn pick, they may want our pick." — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) October 26, 2017

Lue is referencing the rights to Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected first-round pick that Cleveland holds thanks to their offseason trade with Boston involving Kyrie Irving. Boston had been holding onto that pick dearly, with the expectation that it would be very valuable because of Brooklyn’s struggles. However, the better the Nets do, the lower the pick is likely to be.

In the end, maybe that Brooklyn pick will be lower in the draft than initially expected. But don’t expect the Cavs to be anywhere but battling for their fourth straight trip to the Finals, even if they go through some early-season struggles.