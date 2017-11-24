Tyronn Lue: Cavaliers expect Derrick Rose to rejoin team

On Friday, Lue said Rose, who is currently shelved with an ankle injury, is still expected to rejoin the team, though he could not offer a timetable for when that will be.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says the team expects Derrick Rose to be back with the team, but would not provide a timetable. “Take as long as he wants to take and we wish him well and we want him back,” Lue said.

— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 24, 2017

The Cavaliers want Rose to return, but the feeling may not be mutual, as reports indicated Friday that the guard is considering his basketball future. Lue probably doesn’t know much more than we do right now, and everyone is more or less in a holding pattern right now.