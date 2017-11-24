pixel 1
header
Friday, November 24, 2017

Tyronn Lue: Cavaliers expect Derrick Rose to rejoin team

November 24, 2017
by Grey Papke

Derrick Rose son face
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is not lending any credence, at least publicly, to the rumors surrounding Derrick Rose.

On Friday, Lue said Rose, who is currently shelved with an ankle injury, is still expected to rejoin the team, though he could not offer a timetable for when that will be.

The Cavaliers want Rose to return, but the feeling may not be mutual, as reports indicated Friday that the guard is considering his basketball future. Lue probably doesn’t know much more than we do right now, and everyone is more or less in a holding pattern right now.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus