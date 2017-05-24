Tyronn Lue: Gameplanning to defend Celtics harder than Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not taking their series with the Boston Celtics lightly at all. In fact, they’re very concerned about how different Boston looks without Isaiah Thomas.

After the Cavs won Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday — a game they trailed by 10 at the half — LeBron James made a point of saying that the Celtics were tougher to defend because everything Cleveland planned for went out the window when Thomas got hurt.

On Wednesday, even Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said that defending what the Celtics are running is tougher for him to plan against than what Golden State does.

“The stuff they’re running, it’s harder to defend than Golden State’s (offense) for me, as far as the actions and all the running around and all the guys who are making all the plays, so it’s a totally different thing,” Lue said Wednesday via Cleveland.com. “Like, they hit the post, Golden State runs splits and all that stuff but these guys are running all kinds of (stuff). And Brad’s (Stevens) got them moving and cutting and playing with pace and everybody is a threat.”

Even though that comment could come across as a slight towards the Warriors, it seems to be more about acknowledging the complexities of Boston’s offense sans Thomas.

Boston came out and won Game 3 of the series in comeback fashion, and then they were up at the half in Game 4 before losing. Both happened without Thomas. Comparatively, they were blown out at home in their first two playoff games before Thomas’ hip injury. It’s pretty clear that the new look team has been harder for the Cavs to solve than the one they knew best and had prepared for.

The Warriors — and in particular their outspoken owner — would probably love to have a chance to prove Lue otherwise.