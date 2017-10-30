Tyronn Lue hits out at Cavaliers for ‘unacceptable’ losses

The Cleveland Cavaliers have stumbled out of the blocks this season, losing four of the last five games against teams that really shouldn’t be beating them.

The Cavs have lost to Orlando, Brooklyn, and New Orleans, all culminating in a 114-95 home loss to the lowly New York Knicks on Sunday — a loss which left head coach Tyronn Lue in a particularly sour mood.

“Tonight’s loss and the last couple are unacceptable, and the only way we’re going to be able to get out of it is to put the work in — as players, as coaches,” Lue said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “And we’re going to do that. … When you lose to teams the way we’ve been getting beat, it’s unacceptable.

“Until we get our spirits right, it’s going to be like this.

Lue was particularly critical of the fact that the Cavaliers have appeared slow compared to their opponents.

“Teams just look faster than we do at every position,” Lue said. “They’re running fast, they’re spreading, they’re pushing the ball up the floor. It’s like we can’t keep up.”

Lue has been ripping on his team lately. Odds are this is just a hiccup as the team gets used to a new normal without Kyrie Irving, but it’s certainly unexpected and surprising to see them struggling this badly.