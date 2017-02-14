Tyronn Lue does funny Tom Thibodeau impression (Video)

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue sure has the art of flattery nailed down to a T.

Speaking with the media before the Cavs faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Lue busted out a funny impression of Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, mocking Thibs’ signature sandpaper voice.

The dig is all in good fun though as Lue and Thibodeau used to be fellow assistants on the staff of another gravelly-voiced head coach, Doc Rivers, on the Boston Celtics.

For Lue, he’s proven on occassion that he does have an underrated sense of humor. But knowing Thibodeau, a win over the Cavs would definitely be his preferred way of getting back at Lue.

Video via NBA Reddit