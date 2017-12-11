Victor Oladipo ‘sick and tired’ of Paul George comparisons

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was the major piece in the summer’s Paul George trade, and the move to Indianapolis has agreed with him. He’s averaging career bests in points per game with 24.5 and rebounds per game at 5.3, and is putting on a show regularly, including a 47-point game against Denver on Sunday.

It is only natural, then, that Oladipo would be frequently compared to the man he was traded for. The 25-year-old doesn’t want to hear it, however.

This from #Victor Oladipo, on the trade that brought him to #Pacers – "I'm kind of getting sick and tired of the comparisons with Paul George and myself. He's moved on. I moved on. I'm happy here, he's happy there. I wish him all the best. I'm feathery, right here as a Pacer." — Clifton Brown (@CliftonGBrown) December 11, 2017

Both Oladipo and the Pacers as a whole are having better seasons than George and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The former Pacer has openly admitted to growing frustrated, while the man who he replaced seems to be having a great time. The comparisons are always going to happen given the nature of the deal, but Oladipo can rightly point out that he’s simply been better, for various reasons.