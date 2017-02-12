Vin Baker: James Dolan called me asking if I would come sit with him

New York Knicks owner James Dolan continues to take all the Ls imaginable.

In a text to Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post Sunday, retired four-time All-Star Vin Baker said that a sad-sounding Dolan called him up asking Baker to come sit with him despite the two not having spoken for the last 15 years.

Text from Vin Baker: "[Dolan] called me sounding really sad asking me if I would come sit w/him. Hadn't spoke to him in 15 years." #Knicks — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 12, 2017

Baker, now 45 years old, played with the Knicks for parts of two seasons from 2004 to 2005.

Of course, this all appears to be a misguided attempt on Dolan’s part to save face and prove that he still has street cred with his former players in the wake of the Charles Oakley incident. After all, we already saw one prominent ex-Knick suddenly reconcile with Dolan during Sunday’s game against the Spurs.

But the bad news for Dolan is that he’s not fooling anybody with this horribly contrived dog and pony show and will only serve to further alienate the Knicks fans with such a pathetic display.