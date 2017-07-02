Report: Vince Carter meeting with Kings

Don’t write off Vince Carter as a ring chaser just yet.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports on Sunday that the 40-year-old elder statesman is scheduled to meet with the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

8-time All-Star Vince Carter is scheduled to take a meeting with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2017

Carter, who averaged 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016-17, will be entering his 20th NBA season. He is still looking for his first career NBA championship, leading to some speculation that he could join the Golden State Warriors. While that may still happen, Carter remains an effective role player, and a sensei role on a Kings team composed primarily of players 23 years old and younger might make sense for him.