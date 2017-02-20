Vlade Divac indicates DeMarcus Cousins’ agents killed other deal

Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac seems angry at agents in the aftermath of DeMarcus Cousins being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Divac had some words for agents in an interview with Sports 1180 KHTK on Monday, strongly implying that it was Cousins’s representatives who scuttled other attempts at a deal.

Kings' Vlade Divac, on @Sports1140KHTK, asked what he learned in process: "Not to trust agents" Insinuates Cousins' reps killed another deal — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 20, 2017

This would explain why Divac told reporters to “talk to those agents” after revealing that he had had a better deal for Cousins on the table two days earlier. It may be that Cousins’s agents said or did something that scared someone off of making that deal. Whatever the case, it’s pretty clear that Divac isn’t entirely thrilled with how the whole thing went down.