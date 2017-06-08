Wanda Durant and Sonya Curry share epic moment after Game 3

The Warriors took a giant step towards another championship on Wednesday with a 118-113 victory over the Cavaliers. Afterward, you would’ve had a hard time finding two people more excited than Wanda Durant and Sonya Curry.

Not long after Golden State took a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, cameras caught the jubilant mothers of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. And, they might have been more pumped up than their superstar sons. Take a look at this epic moment the two shared.

MAMA DURANT AND MAMA CURRY ARE HYPE!!!! pic.twitter.com/K7RcVLYKqp — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2017

The best part had to be Wanda yelling “They tried to give it to them, but they wouldn’t take it!”

Not only are Steph and KD cruising to a title, they are the leading candidates for the NBA Finals MVP Award, which is another reason for their mothers to be ecstatic. The only thing that may top this moment is the one Wanda Durant and Sonya Curry share after the Warriors win their second championship in three seasons.