Wanda Durant hurt by ‘vicious’ treatment from Oklahoma City fans

Kevin Durant’s mother thinks Oklahoma City fans crossed the line with their behavior on Saturday night.

Wanda Durant told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that she was hurt by some of what she heard from Thunder fans during Golden State’s 130-114 win on Saturday night.

“The most vicious things you could say, they said about my son tonight. It’s hurtful,” Durant said. “We poured our heart into this place. Not just him. Our family. This is basketball. This is not whether or not you’re going to make it into heaven.

“They called him a snake, a sellout, a b—-,” she added. “It’s just a sad day. I understand that they loved him. I do understand it. But the name-calling. The people with the cupcakes on their backs. … It didn’t have to be like this.”

Wanda Durant added that she has been looked at differently in her trips back to Oklahoma City.

“This is not the first time I’ve been back since Kevin left,” she said. “This is maybe my fourth or fifth time. Every time that I’ve been back, people seem like they are afraid to say something nice to me. People will whisper, ‘There’s his mom. Ooooooh!’

“There are people who tell me they still love him. But then you have the people who shot his jersey up. My son poured his heart and soul into this place for eight years, and for them to treat him like this because he decided to go someplace else to play is really tough.”

Most of what was seen on broadcasts of the game was fairly innocuous, but perhaps Durant heard things in the arena that the television audience was not privy to. Whatever the case, it seems to have deeply upset her.