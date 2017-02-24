Report: Warriors contact TNT about Shaq picking on JaVale McGee

Shaq has had a history of picking on JaVale McGee in his “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” and the Warriors have had enough of it.

ESPN reports that Golden State contacted Turner Sports about Shaq’s relentless mocking of the Warriors center, which dates back to stints with multiple other NBA teams.

Turner reportedly is having ongoing discussions about the matter.

Shaq’s “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment on the popular NBA show highlights some of the embarrassing plays committed by players over the past week. McGee used to be a mainstay on the show due to his goofy plays that regularly landed him on the show. He has taken exception with Shaq about it in the past, but things were taken to a new level after the show aired a package centered around McGee’s screw-ups. That led to a Twitter spat between Shaq and McGree that you can read here.

Since then, both Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant have defended McGee. Even rapper Lil B is stepping up for his Warriors center and threatened Shaq with the Based God Curse.