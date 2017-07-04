Report: Warriors expected to re-sign Zaza Pachulia

The Golden State Warriors may be continuing to bring the gang back together.

Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports reported on Monday that the defending champions are “expected” to re-sign center Zaza Pachulia.

The 33-year-old Pachulia put up 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game for the Warriors in 2016-17. While he often made headlines for all the wrong reasons, Pachulia’s big body and bruising style of play provided value to Golden State all year. He was also crucial in neutralizing Tristan Thompson during the NBA Finals, a matchup that helped swing the series.

The Warriors have already agreed to new deals this offseason with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston. Bringing back Pachulia as well may be the next piece of the puzzle for their title defense.