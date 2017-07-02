Warriors reportedly eyeing Michael Beasley

Send all of your reclamation projects to the Bay Area.

Marcus Thompson of the San Jose Mercury News reports on Sunday that the Golden State Warriors are “eyeing” former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley.

Beasley, still just 28 years old, played for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game.

Like this fellow veteran the defending champs are also reportedly interested in, Beasley would provide a scoring punch off the bench, but starter-level antics to go along with it. The Warriors could certainly use the depth, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to add such personalities to an already quirky locker room.

Image via FOX Sports Wisconsin on YouTube