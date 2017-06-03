Warriors GM describes Steve Kerr Game 2 status as ‘still status quo’

The Golden State Warriors are remaining tight-lipped about coach Steve Kerr’s Game 2 status.

Amid reports that Kerr could return to the sidelines on Sunday, Warriors GM Bob Myers said things were still, for the moment, status quo.

“I think we’re going to hear, ‘Steve might come back’ for the rest of the series,” Myers said, via Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. “It’s an easy thing for someone to say. I could say that every day, and it could be true. But until it becomes something different than that, whether it means he’s not or he is, it’s going to keep being, ‘he might.’

“That’s what keeps the question being asked, which is fair. People want to know. I would say nothing has changed from last night to today, when you’re talking to me. Otherwise, we would have announced it. So it’s still status quo. We’re seeing how he feels and we’ll read that on a daily basis.”

Reports indicated Kerr might be back on the sideline for Game 2. Logically, Golden State is just going to take it day by day and see how Kerr feels when the time comes.