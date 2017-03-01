Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Warriors reportedly hopeful Kevin Durant’s knee injury not season-ending

March 1, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Kevin Durant knee injury

Kevin Durant suffered a potentially serious knee injury on Tuesday night, and early reports have indicated he will miss several weeks at least. However, the Golden State Warriors remain hopeful that he will play again this year.

A Warriors source told Mike Wise of The Undefeated that the team is optimistic Durant’s knee injury won’t end his season.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Wednesday that Durant’s inner circle fears the star forward could be out months as opposed to weeks.

Durant was injured in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards when teammate Zaza Pachulia was thrown backwards and went into Durant’s knee (video here). Durant left the game with what the team termed a hyperextended knee.

Depending on the extent of the injury, the entire landscape of the NBA could obviously be altered. At the very least, Golden State’s decision to sign veteran Matt Barnes likely means Durant will be missing an extended period of time.


